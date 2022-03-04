Student shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school: Police

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded a school administrator and a school resource officer Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school.

The student was also shot when the officer returned fire. All three are expected to survive.

Olathe police spokesman Sgt. Joe Yeldell said the shooting occurred in the office area of Olathe East High School.

No other students were injured. Yeldell did not immediately have any information on the sequence of the shootings.

Police didn’t immediately release any information on the identity of the suspect or a motive.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene.