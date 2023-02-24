PALM COAST, Fla. (WJW) – A student “violently attacked” and knocked a teaching assistant unconscious after she took away his Nintendo Switch game console at a school in Palm Coast, Florida on Wednesday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the school that shows the student running up behind the victim and shoving her to the ground. The student repeatedly kicked, punched and stomped on the victim.

According to a press release sent to Storyful, police said the student was about 6’6” tall and weighed 270 pounds.

The video shows that it took several school employees to get the student off the victim while she was laying on the floor.

In bodycam footage released by the sheriff’s office, the student can be heard shouting, “I’m going to kill you,” as he passed the injured victim. “I hope she knows when I come back, she’s going to die.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The extent of her injuries was not immediately released.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery with bodily harm, according to the sheriff’s office.