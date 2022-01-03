Student in police custody after making threat at Lakewood High School

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A student is now in police custody after reportedly making a threat at Lakewood High School Monday morning, the school district told FOX 8 News.

The high school was reportedly placed in lockdown for about 45 minutes when someone reported overhearing the suspected student make the threat against the school community.

The district made clear that no students or staff members were considered to be in danger during the incident.

Classes are now back in session after police searched the building.

Since the harrowing Michigan school shooting that left four dead and more wounded in late November, area schools have seen a rise in threats. School districts continue to take any and all threats seriously.