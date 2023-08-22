MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — A student is in custody after two separate bomb threats made to Washington High School were found to be fake, the Massillon City School District confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The calls were made to the school around 11:15 a.m., with school officials springing into action, bringing in the Massillon Police Department, the Stark County Sheriff’s Department and the K-9 department with Canton police.

Students and staff were removed from classrooms while officials searched for an apparent bomb that never materialized. Everyone was allowed to come back into the building around 1:20 p.m. and school resumed as usual.

WJW photo

The district said Massillon police have a current Washington High School student in custody in connection with the swatting calls and that “school discipline will be carried out appropriately.”

“It is extremely shameful that situations like this occur and distract us from why we are all actually here as students and staff,” district superintendent Paul Salvino said in a statement.