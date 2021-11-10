Student in custody after bringing fake gun to high school, Kent police say

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — A student reportedly brought a gun to a Kent high school Wednesday morning that turned out to be fake, police reported.

Theodore Roosevelt High School (1400 North Mantua Street) reportedly went into lockdown after a student alerted a teacher that a fellow student had brought a gun and authorities were called. The lockdown reportedly lasted about 10 minutes.

The 18-year-old student Javion Bobbitt, who brought the fake (pellet) gun, was reportedly taken into custody and is being charged, police said, and everyone remains safe at the school.

A Kent RHS student brought a fake gun to the school today. Staff was notified and the school went into lockdown. Police responded and took the student into custody without incident. Everyone is safe at the school, and there is no early dismissal. There is no cause for concern — Kent_Ohio_Police (@KentOhioPolice) November 10, 2021

“Kent Police are grateful to the student who brought this to the attention of staff, and we are grateful to the faculty and students who did what they were trained to do in these situations,” police said in a statement.

Kent City Schools Superintend George Joseph made the following statement to FOX 8 regarding the incident:

Theodore Roosevelt High School went into lockdown around 12:00 noon for about 10 minutes today. High school administration was alerted of the situation. The Kent Police department was called. An unloaded pellet gun was confiscated with no injuries reported. The lockdown was lifted and classes resumed. Parents have been notified.