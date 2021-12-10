Student arrested after threat made to Berea-Midpark Middle School

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Middleburg Heights police confirm the student behind the threat that closed Berea Mid-Park Middle School was arrested and is being processed before being transferred to juvenile detention.

Berea City Schools Superintendent Tracy Wheeler said a message, shared through SnapChat, threatened that students planned bring guns to the school Friday.

Wheeler said a student who received a copy of the message emailed it to the school principal Thursday night. The district contacted Middleburg Heights police and cancelled classes Friday to allow time to investigate.

“At that point in time we did not have enough time to investigate it, and just based on the threats that had already been made we just decided, out of an abundance of caution, we decided we needed to investigate this before we brought our kids in,” Wheeler said. “We have to take every threat as a credible threat until it’s investigated that we know otherwise. The safety of our students and staff, number one priority.”

The district excused absences at other schools that remained open Friday, and Wheeler said about half of students at Berea-Midpark High School stayed home.

“I would encourage any young student who receives a threat or has knowledge of it to report it to keep everyone safe,” Tomba said.