WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – A Wickliffe Middle School student faces charges in connection to a school shooting threat that the district recently learned about.

On Sunday, the Wickliffe Police Department warned parents and students about a threat to the middle school.

Officers were reportedly investigating after there was a message posted on Snapchat saying a shooting would take place either Monday or Wednesday at the school.

At the time, investigators said they didn’t think the threat was credible.

Now, police say a student was taken into custody, facing felony inducing panic and aggravated menacing charges.

The case was forwarded to the Lake County Juvenile Courts.