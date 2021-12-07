Student charged after threats made to Madison schools

Related video: 13-year-old charged with making terroristic threat to Elyria school

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A student is charged after police say threats were made to Madison Local Schools on Monday.

The juvenile is charged with inducing panic and with making false alarms, both are first degree misdemeanor charges, police said.

Madison Township police got a called from the Madison Local School District at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, saying there was an alleged threat of violence made by a Madison Middle School student.

A criminal investigation was immediately begun by the police department.

A press release from police says the student admitted to making the statements but claimed to have been joking. The parents were also interviewed and are cooperative.

The student was taken into custody Monday night and transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Facility pending his arraignment in Lake County Juvenile Court.

Police say there is no evidence that the threats were credible or that the juvenile has the ability to act on the alleged threats.

Extra patrols are being provided to the schools by the police department.

A joint statement from Madison Local Schools and the Madison Township Police Department says:

The safety of the students is the utmost priority, and it takes the effort of many to keep them safe. Reporting concerns in a timely manner to a trusted adult, the police, or the Safe Schools Helpline is crucial to keeping students safe. Ongoing collaboration between the schools and the police helps to resolve these issues swiftly and safely.