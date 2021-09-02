Student brings gun to Amherst Junior High School

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW)– A student brought an unloaded gun to Amherst Junior High School on Wednesday, police said.

Staff notified the school resource officer, then the building was put on lockdown. Amherst police said the handgun was found in the student’s locker.

The student told investigators he brought the gun because he was worried about his safety before and after school. He did not threaten any students or staff, and there was no indication he planned to use the weapon at school.

Lt. Dan Makruski said the gun belongs to a family member and he does not believe the owner was reckless in storing the weapon.

The boy was given a summons for illegal possession of a firearm in a school safety zone and carrying a concealed weapon.