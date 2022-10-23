CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW) — Tragedy struck during the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.

Cambridge City Schools confirmed to FOX 8 that a student died following an accident that took place next to the race venue at Cambridge High School. The student was reportedly from another district.

“The Cambridge School District and the entire community is praying for the family and friends of this student athlete,” a district representative said in a statement.

The cross-country meet involved boys and girls Division II and III events. Cambridge is about an hour south of Akron.

An investigation is ongoing in this incident. Check back for updates on this developing story.