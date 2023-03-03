Editor’s Note: The video above is about a previous gun incident at Collinwood.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police arrested a student at school Friday morning.

According to Cleveland Metropolitan School District, a gun was found during a “routine search” of the grounds at Collinwood High School.

CMSD reports the gun was outside the school.

The student has not been identified.

This comes just weeks after a student who may have been targeted in a shooting took shelter inside the school.

The school was placed on lockdown on February 16. No one was hurt.

At the time, district leaders said: “We are grateful for the swift response of CMSD safety team city police to secure our school and to launch an active and aggressive investigation of what appeared to have been a targeted attack on one of our students,” the statement said. “Together, CMSD and city officials are examining the measures we can collectively take to address the challenges that our schools and community face with a spike in violent acts.”

In January, a CMSD student was shot and killed at a bus stop.

The shooting happened at a bus stop on MLK Jr. Drive right outside John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland on January 10. Police say a male suspect walked up to 18-year-old Pierre McCoy and then shot and killed him before running away.

No one has been arrested in that incident.