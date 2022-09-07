BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – A student was arrested after investigators say they made threats to Brooklyn City Schools.

The first threat happened back on August 25.

According to Brooklyn police, a threat was made to the school district on social media. Investigators identified a person of interest they believed to be responsible.

Brooklyn police say they believe the same student is responsible for another related threat to the district.

That student, who attends Brooklyn City Schools, was arrested on Wednesday. Investigators say charges are forthcoming in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

“There is no reason to believe that a continued safety concern exists related to these threats,” Brooklyn police said in a release.