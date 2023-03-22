WILLOUGHBY, Ohio- A Willoughby South High School student is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a hall monitor.

According to police, a 69-year-old hall monitor had been pushed backward by a student on Monday.

“The assault occurred at the entrance of the boy’s restroom,“ a press release from police states.

The release goes on to explain, “The school resource officer began to view surveillance footage and identified 18-year-old Ke’Shaun Howard as being involved in the assault. Howard was later located in the cafeteria area and was taken into custody without incident. Howard was one of several students being detained in the restroom for possibly being involved in smoking and or vaping. He violently pushed the hall monitor backward so that he could leave the restroom.“

Howard is facing charges of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct (M-4) and Felonious Assault (F-2.) He was arraigned on the charges on Tuesday and posted a $5,000 bond.

He is due back in court next week.

The hall monitor was taken to the hospital with a concussion. He has not yet returned to work.

The following is a statement from the school district.

“The safety of students and staff members is of utmost priority to Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools. When students violate the District’s code of conduct, they are held accountable. Please be assured that Willoughby-Eastlake will follow the appropriate Board Policies and Administrative Guidelines when assigning consequences for the offense that recently occurred at South High School. Additionally, we will cooperate with the Willoughby Police Department to ensure that they are able to conduct a thorough investigation and take the legal action they determine to be necessary.” –Charles Murphy, Interim Superintendent Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools