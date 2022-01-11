Student arrested after obtaining gun at high school, Stark County Sheriff’s office says

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police arrested a student after he reportedly obtained a gun from another student at GlenOak High School Thursday.

After the incident had been reported to authorities, Stark County deputies reportedly arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Markley Street NW around 3 p.m. that day. There they discovered 18-year-old Michael Knowles had gotten a firearm from a 17-year-old student.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with “conveyance of a weapon into a school,” which is a felony, police said. The Stark County juvenile prosecutor is looking into the other teen’s case at this time.

“Regardless of what the intentions may have been, taking a firearm onto school grounds is unacceptable,” Sheriff George Maier said in a statement. “I commend those who reported the incident to law enforcement. While it may not have been an easy decision, it was the right one. School safety and security is a community effort and we all have a responsibility and a role to play.”

Those who may have more information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800 or call anonymously at 330-451-3937.