Student arrested after gun found at Alliance High School

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW)– An 18-year-old Alliance High School student was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Alliance police said a .22 caliber firearm was found in the waistband of Hogan Wade’s pants after he posted on social media about having a gun at school.

He also had a vape pen with THC concentrate, police said.

Wade was taken to the Alliance jail for processing. He was charged with inducing panic, weapons on school premises and drug abuse.

“This afternoon the district was notified of the video after the student in question departed campus in compliance with their early release schedule. School personnel were made aware of the video and immediately contacted the Alliance Police Department, who then apprehended the student in question off of school grounds and confiscated the firearm. No students or staff in district buildings were harmed,” the Alliance City School District said in a statement.