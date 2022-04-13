GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A student was arrested after reports of a possible firearm at Garfield Heights High School Wednesday afternoon, police said.

When school staff learned a student had potentially brought a gun to campus, security reportedly confronted the teen who then fled the premises.

At that time police said the school was put into lockdown and they were able to locate the student a couple blocks away. Police said a firearm was found and the juvenile was taken into custody.

The school reportedly finished classes following the arrest and lifted the lockdown.

Garfield Heights City School District released the following statement regarding the incident to FOX 8:

“Garfield Heights City Schools confirms that a student was apprehended off campus, and is now in police custody, who was reportedly in possession of a weapon at Garfield Heights High School earlier in the day. This individual’s conduct is now the subject of a comprehensive investigation currently being conducted by public safety officials and district security staff. During the brief period of time between the report surfacing and the successful apprehension, the building was placed into lockdown, downgraded to shelter-in-place, and then ultimately lifted. Students and staff successfully and safely finished the day in the building, with the presence of local authorities and police officers ensuring everyone’s security.”