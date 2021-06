CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A stretch of Lakeside Avenue is closed in downtown Cleveland until further notice.

According to Cleveland police, Lakeside Ave. was closed Monday night from East Mall Drive and West Mall Drive near the Huntington Convention Center due to a possible sinkhole or a structural issue.

Lakeside is closed between East and West Roadway until further notice due to a sink hole/structural issue. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 8, 2021

FOX 8 learned a large piece of concrete fell in the entrance to a tunnel under the road.

A structural engineer will be on-site Tuesday to assess repairs and safety issues.