Strongsville woman pleads guilty in international criminal adoption scheme

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Strongsville woman, the former executive director of an Ohio-based international adoption agency, pleaded guilty Friday to a fraudulent adoption scheme.

Court documents say 74-year-old Margaret Cole admitted to conspiring with Debra Parris, of Texas, and others to deceive the U.S. and Polish governments about the adoption of a child from Poland.

She’s the former executive director of European Adoption Consultants, Inc.

According to court documents, when Cole learned that agency clients couldn’t care for one of two Polish children they adopted, she arranged to transfer the child to Parris’s relatives, who weren’t eligible for intercountry adoption.

After the child was physically abused, Cole made a false statement to conceal their improper conduct, court documents say.

Cole pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and making a false statement to a Polish authority. She is scheduled for sentencing on May 27.

Parris previously pleaded guilty in the Poland scheme. She also pleaded guilty to paying bribes to Ugandan officials to corruptly procure the adoption of Ugandan children by families in the U.S.

Robin Longoria pleaded guilty to involvement in the Ugandan scheme. Dorah Mirembe is also charged in that case.