*Attached video: Strongsville teen guilty of murder in 2022 crash

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Strongsville teenager will be sentenced Monday after being found guilty of murder.

Mackenzie Shirilla stood trial on August 14 on charges of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and drug possession for a crash in the early morning hours of July 31, 2022.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo announced guilty verdicts on all 12 counts. She referenced video evidence of the vehicle being driven by Shirilla speeding down the street, reaching up to 100 mph just before the crash.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors argued that the evidence shows that the then-17-year-old slammed on the gas, speeding along a dead-end street in a Strongsville business park and purposely slammed into a brick wall, killing 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a recent Strongsville High School graduate, and Shirilla’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo.

Shirilla’s defense attorney is trying to spare her a life sentence on the double murder charge, arguing that no one knows what happened inside that car.

Shirilla is due for sentencing at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.