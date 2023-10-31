STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Strongsville High School teacher is under investigation over an anti-Muslim message that was written on the board Tuesday.

In a statement sent to FOX 8, the district confirmed that the teacher was placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.

“Today at Strongsville High School, a teacher wrote a statement on the board during a lesson/discussion on Islam that should not have been written,” the statement said, in part.

Strongsville Superintendent Dr. Cameron M. Ryba went on to apologize to the district’s Muslim community.

“Any written or spoken words that explicitly or implicitly offend another religion, race or ethnicity does not represent the values that we expect from any staff member of Strongsville City Schools,” the statement said.

The district said it is working to ensure all students feel safe and accepted. Counselors will be available throughout the school day on Wednesday.

This comes as schools and colleges across the country have seen an uptick in antisemitic and anti-Palestinian incidents since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.