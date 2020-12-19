Strongsville students surprise teacher with signs of gratitude

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– A Strongsville teacher recently found out just how much her effort has meant to her students.

The class started remote learning on Thursday with their cameras off. When Strongsville High School French teacher Alana Bendetta asked them to turn them on, the students held up signs in appreciation.

“I thought maybe there was something wrong on my end since I couldn’t see them at the beginning of class yesterday and that’s when it started,” Bendetta said.

“I was beyond touched. As a teacher, I often wonder if I’m doing enough, especially during this pandemic. Just that thoughtful ‘Thank you, meant the world to me. love what I do because of the wonderful students I have. They have been nothing short of amazing during this challenging year.”

