STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Strongsville City School District is offering support to students following a murder-suicide investigation in the community.

Officers responded to the 14000 block of Calderdale Lane for a report of a shooting on Saturday.

Carrie and Kevin Keefe were killed.

According to the computer aid dispatch report, Kevin Keefe was the shooter.

Carrie Keefe filed for divorce in October of 2021.

They leave behind three daughters, all of whom attend school in the district.

“Our community suffered a tragic loss yesterday with the deaths of Carrie and Kevin Keefe, in what Strongsville Police are investigating as a murder-suicide. When lives are lost in such a devastating way, the effects can be far-reaching,” Superintendent Dr. Cameron Ryba wrote in a letter to families and staff.

According to the letter, school counselors will be available at all Strongsville schools, with additional support at the schools the Keefe children attended.

Crisis counselors will be available at Chapman Elementary School, Strongsville Middle and Strongsville High School.

“Please keep the family and the Keefe children in your thoughts,” Dr. Ryba wrote.

Police are expected to release new information on the investigation this week.