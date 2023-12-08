STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Strongsville City Schools employee was placed on leave amid an ongoing investigation.

In a letter sent to parents, obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, the district said a staff member at Strongsville High School is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student while working in another district.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our students is the top priority for the Strongsville City School District,” the letter said. “Although the allegation does not involve any current or former Strongsville students, we take all allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously and investigate them thoroughly.”

The employee was placed on paid administrative leave.

An internal investigation is underway and the Strongsville Police Department was made aware of the allegations, the letter said.

The district went on to say that the staff member isn’t allowed on school district property during the investigation.