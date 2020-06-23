Strongsville police pursuit ends in crash at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Strongsville police worked with the Ohio State Highway Patrol early Tuesday to pursue a vehicle.

The chase came into Cleveland from I-71.

Around 1:15 a.m., OSHP used stop sticks to flatten the car’s tires.

The car pulled into a gas station on W. 130th St. and Kirton Ave.

The vehicle hit a pole near the gas pumps.









Several suspects ran away.

Officers took one person into custody.

Cleveland police assisted in the search.

Strongsville police found a gun in the vehicle but have not said why they were in pursuit, how many suspects are on the run, or what charges they may face.

