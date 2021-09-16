Strongsville police increase presence at high school

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a concerning TikTok challenge.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Strongsville Police Department reports it will have an increased presence at the high school this week.

This follows rumors of “planned mischief” at school.

There are reports this is related to the “devious licks” TikTok challenge, which has kids stealing items like soap dispensers, disposable masks, or anything they can get their hands on and posting videos of the heist on the app.

TikTok has removed the hashtag in searches to discourage the behavior it told USA Today.

The trend has resulted in suspensions and criminal charges at other Northeast Ohio schools and schools around the nation.