Westlake mother thanks FOX 8 viewers for helping find her ‘angel’

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Westlake mother says thanks to FOX 8 viewers, she was able to find the woman who comforted her and prayed with her after she collapsed following a severe allergic reaction.

“I really want to thank the viewers for helping me to find her,” Rintamaki said. “It is meaningful for me to thank her. We are also going to make a donation to her church in her name. She is a true example of her faith.”

Rintamaki was in Akron walking on a trail when she was stung several times by bees.

She drove to a nearby Circle K to get allergy medicine when she collapsed. She said she was having trouble breathing, and a woman held her hand and prayed with her until the paramedics arrived. She said the woman was her “angel.”

On Tuesday, Rintamaki reached out to FOX 8 to share her story in hopes she could find the woman so she could thank her for her kindness.

Shortly after the story ran, the woman, Urmisteen Vinson, was told about it, and reached out to connect with Rintamaki.

She told Rintamki that she has been thinking and praying for her and is so happy she is doing better.