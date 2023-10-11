*Attached video: New Day Cleveland at Schuster’s Pumpkin Patch

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Have you ever asked yourself, “What am I supposed to do with all these pumpkins when the season is over?” Well, the City of Strongsville has a new idea this year!

The City of Strongsville is making an effort to keep pumpkins out of the landfill.

According to a post on the City of Strongsville Government Facebook page, the city will offer a pumpkin composting collection from October 30 through November 5.

There will be a bin for old pumpkins at Youth Sports Park on those days. According to the post, the pumpkins will then be taken to a compost facility by Cuyahoga Recycles.

“Please remove all candles, decorations and stickers. Pumpkins that have been bleached, painted or drawn on with permanent marker won’t be accepted. Don’t put pumpkins in bags, and don’t place any other type of yard waste or outdoor organic decor in the collection container,” the Facebook post said.