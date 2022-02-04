Strongsville chief recovers family jewelry after devastating apartment fire

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– As a fast-moving fire raced through a third-floor unit at the Polo Club Apartment complex in Strongsville early Saturday morning, residents quickly evacuated with just the clothes on their backs.

“You’re standing there, watching everything you’ve worked your entire life for just go up in flames and burn to the ground,” said Chelsea Gorfido, 28.

For Gorfido, the most important item she left behind was a necklace, given to her by her grandmother, just before she passed away in 2016.

“My grandmother was my best friend. Not many people are thankful enough to have a relationship with their grandmother like I was, so to lose her was devastating to me,” she said.

Gorfido was planning to use the diamonds from her grandmother’s necklace to create a ring for her wedding in August. The necklace was in a jewelry cabinet that was now buried in the debris from the fire.

“So now I feel like I’m grieving all over again the loss of her, because I now lost everything that she ever gave me,” she said.

She returned to the apartment complex the day after the fire, approached a firefighter and told him about her grandmother’s necklace and what it meant to her. It turns out the firefighter was Strongsville Fire Chief Jack Draves and he was touched by her story.

“I knew what the conditions were on the third floor, so I said there’s no way that I even possibly let you go up there at this point,” Draves said.

However, Draves told Gorfido he would try and retrieve the necklace, along with some other items that were important to her and her fiancé.

“All in the back of my mind knowing it’s probably going to be impossible based on the amount of damage that was up there,” he said.

On his second trip up to the fire-damaged apartment, Draves found the jewelry cabinet and inside one of the drawers was her grandmother’s necklace.

“The ceilings had come down, insulation was everywhere. It was so cold that everything had frozen overnight, so I mean, it was nearly impossible. It was kind of like the proverbial needle in a haystack,” he said.

“When he came down with that jewelry box, I can’t even begin to tell you what that felt like in my heart. He looked at me and he said with a tear in his eye, he said, ‘I have a daughter’ so he just knew, he knew what that meant,” Gorfido said.

She said she feels her grandmother made sure that the necklace was found, and said she is grateful for the kindness and compassion of the fire chief.

(FOX 8 photo)

“He showed that he cared, and when we were in the worst moments of our lives, losing everything and he just did everything he could to help us,” she said.

Thanks to the efforts of the chief, a jeweler is now using the diamonds from the necklace, to create Chelsea’s wedding ring.