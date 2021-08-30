Strongsville apartment catches fire after possible lightning strike

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The roof of an apartment building in Strongsville is completely gone after a fire broke out yesterday.

According to the fire department, it started at the 9303 Cherry Tree Drive apartments after residents heard a loud bang, which officials believe was a lightning strike.

Twenty-four units are impacted by the fire and the building had smoke and water damage.

Some residents are staying at a nearby Holiday Inn and some are staying with family. The building is not inhabitable and will likely need to be gutted and renovated before anyone can live it in again, according to the fire department.

Two cats died in the fire and there are no other reported injuries at this time.