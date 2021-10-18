Strongsville 3rd grader battling cancer surprised with trick-or-treat parade

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A 9-year-old little boy named Noah who is battling a rare form of bone cancer got a big surprise in Strongsville late Monday afternoon.

Since Noah will be hospitalized over the Halloween holiday for chemotherapy treatments, dozens of people decorated their cars and dressed-up in costumes for a drive-by trick-or-treat parade.

“I want to let him know that I hope he feels better and that he’s great,” said Luke Jones, one of Noah’s classmates and friends.

The Surrarrer Elementary School PTA organized the event and also created a #NoahBeStrong committee to help support the third grader and his family.

“It just really hits home, watching the kids run and play and now his life is completely changed,” said PTA member and organizer Liz Jones.

Strongsville police led the parade through Noah’s neighborhood and each vehicle dropped off candy, treats and toys.

“It was pretty fun and pretty insane at the same time about how much stuff we got,” said Noah, “I appreciate everyone coming as well.”

Noah was diagnosed with a very rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma in mid-August.

His parents say he showed few symptoms, but they knew something wasn’t right when he began moving more slowly and experiencing pain while running.

Then they noticed something on his left leg that looked like a bug bite.

“Just like a little lump that caught the light a little bit and I noticed it,” said Rob, Noah’s father.

Doctors at University Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital ran multiple tests and within a couple of days made the rare diagnosis.

“Very unexpected, kind of an overnight diagnosis,” said Susan, Noah’s mother. “Noah has been a trooper through all of his diagnostic tests and treatments.”

Along with chemotherapy, Noah also faces some difficult surgeries.

“So, they’re going to remove some of his femur and replace it with a rod,” said Rob.

To help with mounting medical expenses, loved ones created a GoFundMe and special T-shirts.

The tees have “May the Strength Be with You” printed on the front and were designed by Noah and his family.

“I kind of just like Star Wars so might as well put a Star Wars pun in it,” said Noah.

The entire family is optimistic about the future and grateful to everyone in the community, from close friends to strangers, for all the love and support, especially the incredibly sweet Trick-or-Treat parade.

“Just thank you to everybody. We so appreciate it,” said Rob and Noah with a beaming smile.