Strong winds, rain forcing boats, ferries off of Lake Erie this holiday weekend

OHIO (WJW) — Strong winds, cooler temperatures and rain are threatening some holiday plans by forcing boats and ferries off Lake Erie.

On Friday and Saturday, small craft advisories and a gale watch are possible due to winds at 30 knots and waves up to 14 feet.

On Facebook, the Kelly’s Island Ferry announced they’re shutting down Friday and hoping to resume Sunday if conditions improve.

Same goes for Jet Express out of Sandusky.

The Miller Ferry to Put-in-Ba let riders know all trips are most likely suspended Friday.

All of the ferry businesses are still hoping for better weather and say they’ll keep riders posted online to any and all changes to service over the weekend.