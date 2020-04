CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday’s powerful winds are causing power outages across Northeast Ohio.

According to FirstEnergy, there are more than 9,300 customers currently impacted. That number continues to change by the hour.

A High Wind Warning and Watch are in effect for the remainder of the day. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph causing serious damage.

FirstEnergy crews are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

See the latest outage map here.