Strong wind takes out NBA Crossover sign in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A strong gust of wind took out part of the NBA Crossover sign outside the Cleveland Public Auditorium late Thursday night.

As seen in the video, the “NBA” letters of the sign got knocked over, damaging it.

It happened the night before the NBA Crossover event, which will showcase the convergence of the NBA with popular culture through art, fashion, music and technology.

According to the NBA, the Cleveland Public Auditorium will open for fans to see athletes, stars and take part in an immersive experience. The event runs noon until 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and tickets start at $30.

Cuyahoga County, along with several counties in Northeast Ohio, is under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday. Check the latest forecast here.