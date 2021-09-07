Strong quake hits near resort city in Mexico, buildings sway in capitol

View of damaged cars outside a hotel after a quake in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on September 7, 2021. – A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday near the Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service said, shaking buildings in the capital. The epicenter was 14 kilometers (nine miles) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the service said. (Photo by FRANCISCO ROBLES / AFP) (Photo by FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP) – A powerful earthquake has struck in southern Mexico near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.

There are no immediate reports from the quake zone. In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts.

Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rain night.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.