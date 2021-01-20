‘Strong message to little girls’: Local members of Black sorority watch Kamala Harris make history

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As the world watched Kamala Harris make history by becoming the first Black and Asian woman sworn-in as Vice President, 300,000 of her closest sisters were also watching from afar.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the country’s first Black sorority, founded in 1908 at Harris’ alma mater Howard University in Washington, D.C., held virtual inauguration watch parties across the country.

“I’m proud because she’s the first in so many different categories. I’m pensive because I know that there’s a lot of work ahead for this administration,” said Belva Denmark Tibbs, president of the Lamda Phi Omega Chapter in Cleveland.

While Harris donned the color purple, a symbolic call for unity and bipartisanship, the sorority’s symbolic pink and pearls were also on full display for a unique sisterhood, which Harris often credited as being her secret weapon during the campaign.

“I think that it sends a strong message to little girls, young girls, adolescents and just young women today that there is hope,” said Sandra Brinson, president of Cleveland’s Alpha Omega Chapter.

Like most Black fraternities and sororities, AKA has a mission to develop leaders and unique programs to uplift and assist communities, especially during challenging times like the pandemic.

“So even though the vaccine may be available, we have a lot of work to do to educate individuals about the benefit of being vaccinated,” Tibbs said.

It is a mission that will undoubtedly continue for the Biden administration and for the woman now in the second-highest office of our nation.

Alpha Kappa Alpha declared Jan. 20 Kamala D. Harris Day.

Other notable AKA members include Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison and actress Phylicia Rashad.