String of stolen cars in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identify suspects after multiple vehicles were stolen.

The eight incidents happened Friday through Monday. They were mostly in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Cleveland police said investigators believe the same suspects were involved. The three to four males are in their early 20s, and were driving a white SUV and a gray Mazda. Police released surveillance photos on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5218. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-25-CRIME.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams briefly addressed the recent carjackings across the city during a news conference on public safety on Tuesday. He encouraged residents to come forward with information.

“These vehicles don’t just disappear in our neighborhoods. They’re parked in driveways, on streets and sometimes behind abandoned houses and things like that. And we need to get those calls,” Williams said.