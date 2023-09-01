***The video above is from a previous Starlink sighting***

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Several FOX 8 viewers have reported seeing a strange string of lights in the Northeast Ohio sky Friday night.

As seen in the photo below, one viewer spotted the lights around 10 p.m. from Concord Township.

Courtesy of Stephanie Schauer

So, what are they? According to local astronomer Jay Reynolds, the lights could very likely be a group of satellites recently launched by Space-X, also known as Starlink.

Reynolds said we haven’t seen a number of recent launches due to cloud coverage and smoke from the Canada wildfires, but we’ll start seeing more and more of them.

He went on to say that the International Space Station won’t be visible again until around Sept. 15.