CLEVELAND (WJW) — A sunny stretch will run concurrently with a gradual warming trend until we reach the pinnacle of this weekend. Highs near or slightly above 70 are in our near future!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Big warmup across the eastern 2/3rds of the US starting Wednesday and continuing into this upcoming weekend!~
Lake Erie water temperatures over the last 3 years from October to the end of December:
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Stretch of sunshine heading our way, temps could reach the high 60s
- It’s Election Day. What happened to that second stimulus check?
- Akron PD issues warning about robocall scam telling people to vote on Wednesday due to long lines
- Woman reportedly crashes vehicle into Ohio polling location, still votes
- WATCH: Voters line up to place ‘I Voted’ stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s grave