Stretch of fantastic weather ahead

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A fantastic string of weather is ahead!

We touch 70 the middle of the week, but it’ll be windy. There is a slight chance of lake-driven showers early Thursday as temps drop briefly. Sunshine and 70’s are in the forecast for this weekend. Enjoy!

Latest Fox 8-day forecast:

The latest headlines from FOX8.com:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral