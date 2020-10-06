CLEVELAND (WJW)– A fantastic string of weather is ahead!
We touch 70 the middle of the week, but it’ll be windy. There is a slight chance of lake-driven showers early Thursday as temps drop briefly. Sunshine and 70’s are in the forecast for this weekend. Enjoy!
Latest Fox 8-day forecast:
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Tracking the Tropics: Delta reaches hurricane strength with 75 mph winds
- Stretch of fantastic weather ahead
- ‘Trump defeats COVID’ commemorative coin now for sale
- Cleveland International Film Festival announces virtual plans for 2021
- President Trump says ‘Don’t let it take over your lives’ after leaving hospital for COVID-19