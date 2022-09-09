STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Eighth graders in Streetsboro on Friday held a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate 9/11.

Partnering with the Freedom Flag Foundation, their efforts are to teach future generations about the tragic events and many lives lost on that date in 2001.

The ceremony was held at Streetsboro Middle School, which is the second site in the state to have this opportunity.

The school has also received a section of steel from Tower #1 that will be on loan for the remainder of the school year to engage the students in this important history lesson.

State lawmakers are considering to have the Freedom Flag adopted by Ohio as the official flag of remembrance for Patriots Day.