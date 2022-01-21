Streetsboro restaurant closed after Friday morning fire

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – A local restaurant is closed after a fire broke out in the business Friday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at The Happy Moose on State Route 14 in Streetsboro.

Courtesy of Streetsboro Fire Department

Firefighters were called to the restaurant after workers noticed the smell of something burning and a fire sprinkler went off.

The restaurant wasn’t open at the time and all employees got out safely before firefighters got there.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the kitchen. They said the fire was found on the other side of a wall behind the grill with charring up to the ceiling.

Firefighters say the flames were contained to that area, but the rest of the restaurant suffered from water and heavy smoke damage. Damages were estimated in excess of $250,000.

Courtesy of Streetsboro Fire Department

Investigators believe the fire was accidental.

Fire officials told FOX 8 that the restaurant is closed at this time.