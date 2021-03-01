Streetsboro police searching for SUV stolen at gunpoint

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was reportedly held at gunpoint Sunday, with suspected thieves making off with her vehicle and cell phone, Streetsboro police said.

The woman had reportedly gotten out of her SUV at the Settler’s Landing Apartments at the 700 block of Frost Road to visit a friend when two men approached her. She told police she believed one of the men was holding a gun.

The men reportedly told the woman to give them the keys to her vehicle. When she took off her backpack, she felt the barrel of a gun in the back of her neck, she told police. The men took the keys and her cell phone, hopped in the SUV and drove off, first hitting a garage and damaging the back of the vehicle.

Police are still on the lookout for the stolen vehicle, which is described as a white 2020

Toyota Rav4 with the license plate JGN7634.

Those with any information regarding the incident or the SUV are asked to call the Streetsboro Police Department at 330-626-4976.