Streetsboro Police: Man leads law enforcement on chase after trying to steal Rolls Royce

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators say a suspect led law enforcement from several agencies on a chase after Streetsboro police caught him trying to steal a Rolls Royce early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Streetsboro officers responded to a break-in at the Volkswagen dealership on Classic Drive around 12:50 a.m.

When they got there, officers say two women at the scene ran off on foot and a man inside the dealership was attempting to steal a Rolls Royce with a sticker price of about $380,000.

Investigators say the suspect ignored their commands and took off in a stolen Jeep. One of the department’s officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver kept going.

Aurora Police, Portage County Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers got into a pursuit with the Jeep, which stopped in Streetsboro a short time later.

The driver, Traveonn Calhoun, of Cleveland, was arrested on multiple felony charges.

One of the women, later identified as Delilah Swift, was found in the area several hours later and was arrested for obstructing official business.

The case is still under investigation.