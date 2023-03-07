The video above is a FOX 8 investigation on sextortion.

Editor’s Note: If you or anyone you know is the victim of a crime, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov.

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned another Streetsboro family has reported that their son is a victim of sextortion.

According to Police Chief Patricia Wain, the family requested that officers release the information about their son’s case to remind “kids, parents, and guardians that predators are still out there targeting children.” The male student attends Streetsboro City Schools.

Streetsboro Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh and the chief released a joint press release and noted that they are aware of at least three students who have been targeted in the past several months.

Sextortion is an online crime that happens when an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince the victim to share sexually explicit pictures or perform sexual acts on camera.

According to police in the latest case, the boy was contacted directly on his cellphone via a messaging app.

“The pattern remains the same, the criminal posed as a same-aged girl and initiated conversation,” the chief said. “The conversation turned sexual and images were shared. Once the suspect had the photos the conversation became confrontational and threatening. The victim paid out approximately $200 in various gift cards and the suspect continued the targeted attack by threatening to share the photos.

Thankfully, the victim turned to his parents when the threats continued. “

The chief said that while the report was being made the suspect was continuing to reach out to the victim and ended up “talking” with the investigating officer.

“The suspect turned out to be two males speaking in very broken English and are most likely overseas,” Wain said. She added that the investigation is ongoing.

The superintendent and chief are continuing “to ask parents and guardians to talk with their children and family members about the importance of not sharing images online and limiting how much personal and contact information is available through various social media sites like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.”

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sextortion, please contact your local police department and file a report.

A Streetsboro family tragically lost their son in November. Officials say 17-year-old James Woods was a victim of sextortion.



Woods died by suicide in November.

“The family of the current victim, along with the family of James Woods, want families to know about sextortion and want to encourage families to make sure they are checking their children’s social media accounts and making sure they are safe,” the joint release from the superintendent and chief stated.

“It is also critical that we take time to encourage our students that if they are a victim of sextortion or any other crime, they have to have the courage to share this information with their parents or the trusted adult in their life. Regardless of how embarrassing or “big” the mistake may be, families can work through any problem together. Finally, the Streetsboro City School District will be conducting a Mental Health and Safety Summit on May 10, 2023. The intent of the summit is to educate all of our district parents on internet safety, and other mental health-related topics. The Woods family will also be present and will be our keynote speakers for the evening. Other breakout session topics are being finalized but will be relevant to parents of all grade levels. The event will be free to everyone and childcare will be provided while parents attend this event.”