STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – Streetsboro officers are focusing their patrols around bus stops Thursday morning after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor.

According to investigators, the victim was walking toward the bus stop Wednesday when a man wearing dark clothing jumped out from behind a bush at Portage Pointe Drive and grabbed her.

The girl then started kicking the suspect and was able to get away, the report said.

The incident was reported several hours later.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re trying to look for any witnesses or surveillance video of the attack.

Anyone with information should call dispatch at 330-626-4976 or email kfrench@streetsboropolice.com.