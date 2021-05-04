Streetsboro man arrested at home of 13-year-old boy, accused of sending inappropriate photos

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Mayfield Heights police say a Streetsboro man was arrested after sending inappropriate photos to a 13-year-old boy and then showing up at the teen’s house.

Mayfield Heights police responded to a home on April 25 on a report of a sex offense.

John D. Ruediger

The parents of the teen say John Ruediger, 42, had contacted their son via Snapchat and sent inappropriate photos.

The parents told police Ruediger then showed up at their house.

Ruediger has been arrested on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

His case is being presented to a grand jury. More charges are possible.

Ruediger is a councilman in Streetsboro. The city released the following statement to FOX 8:

On behalf of Streetsboro City Council and the City of Streetsboro Administration, we are deeply saddened to learn of the arrest of Councilman John Ruediger. We are aware of the allegations and are deeply troubled by them. However, there is a legal process in place which we expect will proceed as required. Therefore, neither council members or the administration will have any further comment until those legal proceedings are completed. At this point, no determination has been made on Mr. Ruediger’s status on council as he is an elected official subject to the provisions of the Streetsboro City Charter.