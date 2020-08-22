Streetsboro police looking for man accused of exposing and touching himself while in public

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Streetsboro police are looking for a man who is accused of exposing and touching himself while in public.

According to the department’s Facebook post, it reportedly happened at a convenience store in front of a female worker. No other details about the incident were provided.

Police also shared a photo of a white truck which he was said to be driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com

