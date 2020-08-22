STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Streetsboro police are looking for a man who is accused of exposing and touching himself while in public.
According to the department’s Facebook post, it reportedly happened at a convenience store in front of a female worker. No other details about the incident were provided.
Police also shared a photo of a white truck which he was said to be driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Streetsboro police looking for man accused of exposing and touching himself while in public
- Browns CB Kevin Johnson released from hospital after liver injury
- ‘Sea of Blue’ rally held in downtown Cleveland in support of police
- Pet food pantry fundraiser held today in honor of Dick Goddard
- Thousands crowd into an indoor concert in experiment on how to return to normality