Streetsboro house fire started by candle left burning in bedroom, officials say

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Crews battled flames of a Streetsboro house fire on Saturday morning that started with what, they say, was a candle left burning.

The department says they got a call around 6:15 a.m. from a resident in the 600 block of Stewart Avenue to report their house was on fire, according to a Facebook post.

Crews say they found heavy fire coming from the front of the house, which was declared under control within one hour.

Four adults and two children were in the home at the time of the fire and were able to make it out safely. Two of the adults had minor injuries and after evaluation by EMS, refused further treatment.

The home did have working smoke detectors, officials say.

They determined that the fire was an accident and started by a candle left burning in a bedroom leaving around $100k in damage.