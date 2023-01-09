STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – A Streetsboro firefighter is in an intensive care unit after collapsing during EMS training Monday morning.

It happened around 11:50 a.m.

Fellow first responders cared for him at the scene before the firefighter was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, where he regained his pulse and breathing.

“Our Brother remains in the care of the medical team at UHPMC,” the Streetsboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “Please keep him, his family, and his fire station family in your thoughts and prayers.”

For now, Kent and Ravenna fire departments are helping Streetsboro answer calls while its staff processes the situation.