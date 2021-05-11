Streetsboro councilman resigns after his arrest for allegedly sending inappropriate photos to 13-year-old boy

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — The Streetsboro councilman arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate photos to a 13 year-old-boy has resigned.

On April 25, Mayfield Heights police say they responded to a home on a report of a sex offense where the parents of the teen say John Ruediger, 42, had contacted their son via Snapchat, sent inappropriate photos, then later showed up at their house.

Ruediger was arrested on April 29 on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to police.

On May 10, Ruediger sent a letter to his fellow council members resigning as Streetsboro Ward 2 councilman saying that he can no longer effectively serve the residents in light of the allegations brought against him.

In the letter he goes on to say his decision to resign was based on his need to focus on clearing his name and he needs to devote all of his time to defending himself.

His case is turned over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.